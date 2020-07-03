1/1
Elizabeth Graham
LIMA — Elizabeth "Betty" J. Graham, 92, passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her son's home.

Betty was born on September 29, 1927, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Nina (Rothman) Reed. On Saturday, August 10, 1946, she married the love of her life Robert J. Graham, who preceded her in death on June 16, 2003.

Betty was a member of the St. Gerard Parish & Altar Rosary Society. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed going to their sporting events, as well as traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her son, Douglas (Suzanne) Graham of Lima; four daughters: Debra (John) Vandemark of Cairo, Nancy Jenkins of Cairo, Susan (Philip) Thomas of Lima and Patty (Mark) Hanthorn of Lima; 20 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Quinn of Cincinnati; and two brothers: Jack Reed and Duanne (Lena) Reed.

Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Robert A. Graham; grandchild John J. Vandemark; great-granddaughter, Gracie Meek; son-in-law, Richard Jenkins; brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Dortha Reed and brother-in-law, Carl Quinn.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 with a Parish Wake service at 4 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6th at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Father Mike Sergi will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Parish.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
JUL
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
JUL
6
Service
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
