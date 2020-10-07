LIMA — Elizabeth J. "Betty" Cairns, 74, was called home to the Lord at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton following an extended illness.

Betty was born May 11, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Mary (Bennett) Clark. She had attended St. James Catholic School and graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1964. Betty worked as a secretary in the Warren area for several years. On October 21, 1967 she married Leo A. Cairns, who survives. They lived in Pennsylvania, California and Kentucky before settling in Lima, Ohio, in 1979.

Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She possessed the kindest and gentlest of souls. She was the type of person to befriend strangers, rescue kittens, and cuddle grandchildren. She loved birds, nature, children, movies and a good book. Everyone who knew her was her friend and she will be dearly missed.

In addition to her husband Leo, Betty is survived by her son Michael L. (Jennifer) Cairns of Findlay, her daughter Kelly L. (Greg) von der Embse of Kalida, and her nine grandchildren: Matt, Emily, and Sam Cairns and Alex, Adam, Paul, Gabe, Emma and Sophia von der Embse. She is also survived by her two sisters: MaryAnn Dershaw of North Canton, Ohio, and Cecelia (Roger) Davis of Kearney, Nebraska, and three brothers-in-law, Donald (Terry ) Cairns of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, John Cairns of Barberton, Ohio, and Glenn (Carol ) Cairns of Findlay, Ohio.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson William Cairns, brother Patrick Clark, brother-in-law Joe Cairns, and sister-in-law Becky Goudy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2175 W. Elm St., Lima. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 8:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity serving children or animals.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.