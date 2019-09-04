LIMA — Elizabeth Jarrell, 80, of Lima, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on October 10, 1938 in Gallipolis, Ohio to Wyman F. and Eva Garnet (Champer) Barcus and they preceded her in death. On June 17, 1973 she married Leonard Jarrell and he also preceded her in death.

Elizabeth had worked for the Lima News for 22 years as a Sorter and had been employed with Big Lots for 3 years. Elizabeth had volunteered at St. Rita's working in the cafeteria with her sister Martha Anne Wheeler and absolutely loved it. For years she went to the Allen County Council on Aging at least three days a week for their activities, she loved playing bingo and fishing. She cherished her time with her family.

Her survivors include her children, Robert (Pam) Jarrell, Sydney (Merry) Jarrell, Laura (Conner) Moore, Cynthia (Danny) McCoy, Matthew (Kelly) Jarrell all of Lima. She was also survived by fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, twelve great-great grandchildren and her sister, Martha Anne Wheeler. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Lawrence Barcus.

Visitation will take place Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Siferd Funeral Home 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio

Funeral Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019at the funeral home with Pastor David Young, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

