Elizabeth Jarvis
1955 - 2020
HARROD — Elizabeth J. 'Beth' Jarvis age 65. Of Harrod passed away, 5:49 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Lima memorial Hospital. She was born April

2, 1955 in Lima to the late Charles and Saranne Pemberton Cheuvront.

She married Donald Jarvis and he survives in Harrod.

Beth loved Jesus above all and attended Cridersville Church of the

Nazarene. She enjoyed cooking, making and buying jewelry, art, music

and singing. She had been a registered nurse working for multiple

facilities. Her first love in life was praying for others.

Additional survivors include a daughter Shannon Jarvis of Harrod, a

brother Charles (Carole) Chevront of Lima, sisters: Joy (Don) Gentry of

Cridersville, Melissa (Paul) Busick of Cridersville and many nieces and

nephews.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19th at

Cridersville Church of the Nazarene.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Zola Levitt Foundation or

charity of your choice and online condolences may be shared at

BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Cridersville Church of the Nazarene
