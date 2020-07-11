1/1
HARROD — Elizabeth J. 'Beth' Jarvis age 65. Of Harrod passed away, 5:49 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Lima memorial Hospital. She was born April
2, 1955 in Lima to the late Charles and Saranne Pemberton Cheuvront.
She married Donald Jarvis and he survives in Harrod.
Beth loved Jesus above all and attended Cridersville Church of the
Nazarene. She enjoyed cooking, making and buying jewelry, art, music
and singing. She had been a registered nurse working for multiple
facilities. Her first love in life was praying for others.
Additional survivors include a daughter Shannon Jarvis of Harrod, a
brother Charles (Carole) Chevront of Lima, sisters: Joy (Don) Gentry of
Cridersville, Melissa (Paul) Busick of Cridersville and many nieces and
nephews.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19th at
Cridersville Church of the Nazarene.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Zola Levitt Foundation or
charity of your choice and online condolences may be shared at