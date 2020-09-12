1/1
Elizabeth Joseph
LAFAYETTE — ELIZABETH (Libby) JOSEPH Age 90 September 1, 2020. Was born in Lafayette, Ohio to Emmett and Bessie Fisher. She was the youngest of six (6) six children (Pearl, Mabel, Mildred, Ira, and Hellen) She attended Lafayette Jackson High School and went to Lima Business school, where she studied bookkeeping. She met her husband Vernon in October of 1948 and were married New Years' Eve of the same year. She was the beloved wife of 69 years to the late Vernon. Loving mother of Joyce Babbish, David (the late Lisa) Joseph, Bruce (Janet) Joseph, the late Doug Joseph & the late Carol Ann Joseph. Proud grandmother of Denise Babbish, Eric Joseph, Robert Joseph, Garrett Joseph, Alyssa Joseph, Jerrod (Kim) Joseph & Amber Joseph. Great grandmother of Julian Joseph. Libby Retired from JL Hudson department store where she was a cosmetic counter clerk, she was a talented seamstress who sewed for family and friends. She enjoyed traveling in their RV across the country visiting family and friends, including cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, and through the Panama Canal.

Committal Service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio. Donations are welcome to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
