LIMA — Elizabeth Dawn Keller, 81, passed away on February 14, 2019, at 1:58 pm, Lima Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth was born August 26, 1937 in Warsaw, IN, to Everett and Jeanette (Tully) Perry who both preceded her in death. On December 28, 1958 she married Tom Keller who preceded her in death on January 20, 2013.

Liz graduated from Warsaw High School in 1955. She was a homemaker for the vast majority of her life, Liz loved raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. She also volunteered at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in Columbus for many years. Liz enjoyed sports and some of her favorite teams were the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees. Some of her hobbies included traveling, photography and baking various recipes. Liz was a devoted Christian, wife and mother.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Patricia "Patti" (Dwayne) Evans of Belle Center, OH, Terrye (Dean T.) Peters of Elida, OH, sister, Martha E. Perry of Phoenix, AZ, grandchildren, Jeremy (Sara) Evans of Powell, OH, Renee (Craig) Marker of Bellefontaine, OH, Jason (Jenessa) Peters of Wapakoneta, OH, great-grandchildren, Sophia Grace Marker, Brady Edward Marker, Colette Elizabeth Evans and with another great-grandchild on the way.

She is preceded in death by her son, John Edward Keller.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Dave Stanford of Woodlawn Baptist Church to officiate the service. Burial will be in Elida Greenlawn Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4331 Keystone Dr D, Maumee, OH 43537, or a pet shelter of donor's choice or a veterans organization of donor's choice.

