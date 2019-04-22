LIMA — Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Langan, 68, died on April 20, 2019 in Lima.

Born on December 1, 1950 in Lima to the late Robert C. and Rosanna (Gordon) Lott. In July of 1978 she married David Lee Langan Sr. who preceded her in death on January 31, 1997.

Betty Ann leaves behind three heartbroken children David (Chris) Langan Jr., Jennifer (Ryan) Bockrath, and John Langan. Five grandchildren Rosanna "Ladybug" Bockrath, Cassady "Worm" Bockrath, Brooke Langan, Jeremy Langan, and Shelby McClain.

Betty Ann is survived by her brothers and sister, Robert "Mike" Lott, Alice "Pork" Luna, Larry (Vickie) Lott, Rick (Connie) Lott, Gilbert "Gib" Lott, Jim "Shorty" Lott, and Tim "Biggy" (Becky) Lott. Sister-in-law Diane (Clyde) Wise. Countless bonus kids and dear friends. Betty Ann was preceded in death by her sisters Jean Reeder and Grace Lott.

After graduating from Lima Senior High School Betty Ann started her career as a nursing assistant.

I simply do not possess the words that it would require to write an obituary that would encompass all that she was. A mother, grandmother "Mam-Maw", wife, daughter, sister, teacher, caregiver, role model, and friend.

For those of us who knew Batty Ann we know she would read anything with pages. So we ask in lieu of flowers or memorial contributions that you donate a book to your local library in her memory. Place a small checkmark on the top right hand corner of the title page. That is how Betty Ann kept track of the books she had read on her life long quest to read every book in the world.

A grave side service will be held at a later date.