Elizabeth Morman

MILLER CITY – Elizabeth "Betty" Morman entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1932 in Leipsic, Ohio to the late Frank and Mary Kistler Pitson. As a child, Betty and her family moved to Continental where she lived until she married. On August 1, 1953 she married Edward F. Morman who preceded her in death on January 29, 2012. Betty and Edward were married for almost 59 years.

Betty was a joyful, generous, kindhearted wife and mother who taught her family about the love of God and our Catholic Faith. Her loving and life-giving spirit produced four sons and five daughters. Her sons include Frank (Annette) Morman, Fr. James Morman, TOR, John Morman, and Rick (Tammy) Morman. Her daughters are Beverly Horrigan, Sandy (Lou) Quiroga, Jeanne (Tim) Smith, Judy (Wayne) Schroeder, and Jenny (Lee) Schroeder. Her 27 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren are her added blessings. Betty was very charitable to all children who needed extra love and support as she and Ed were foster parents. She was also proud of the fact that she donated gallons of blood over the years.

Betty was a 1950 graduate of Continental Palmer High School and was the Salutatorian of her class. She had such a beautiful singing voice and so she applied her talent in her high school choir and she sang for her church, St. John's in Continental. Her love for singing eventually led her to sing in the Miller City St. Nicholas choir, for weddings; she also sang with the musical group Tune Dusters.

Betty helped her St. Nicholas parish by giving her time as a past Altar Rosary president, Religion class helper, and she laundered and ironed the altar linens.

Betty and Ed really enjoyed vacationing across the U.S. with friends and family. Betty also had fun square dancing with Ed. She enjoyed her card club and bowling league, too.

Betty spent her time feeding her family well. She always prepared mouthwatering meals of meat and potatoes that included delicious homemade cookies or pies. Christmas and Thanksgiving especially were occasions when she would go above and beyond the baking and cooking duties to include treats like buckeyes, peanut clusters and a beautifully decorated dining room table surrounded by her family and plenty of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Betty's siblings include Alice Rayle (deceased), Fred Pitson (deceased) and Joan (Virgil, deceased) Heitmeyer from Sidney. Her surviving in-laws are Albert Rayle, Paulding, Loreen (Tom) Williams, Lima, and Irene (Paul, deceased) Morman, Ottawa.

Visitation will be at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic, Sunday October 4, from 2-8 p.m. for the public; Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas, Miller City on Monday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID 19, masks are required at both the church and funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Nicholas choir/parish Miller City, Holy Family Catholic Radio, or to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.

The family would like to thank Putnam County Home Care and Hospice nurses and aids for their caring support of Betty.

