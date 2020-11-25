WAPAKONETA — Ella (Hella) Sawmiller, age 63, accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into her heart and went to live with him in Heaven on November 23, 2020, at her home.

Ella took great pride in being a mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Born November 22, 1957 in Paulding, OH, she touched and changed so many lives for the better that day forth. She will never be forgotten by all who she crossed paths with.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Daniel and Rosie Rios, sisters Christina Gonzales, Beatrice Jackson; and a grandson Brandon T. Gonzales.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband James Sawmiller of Wapakoneta, OH, children, Ophelia Gonzales of Ft Wayne, IN, Angela Gonzales of Wauseon, OH, Edward Gonzales Jr and wife Candance of Wauseon, OH, Nick Sawmiller and wife Angie of Lakeview, OH, and Taylor Gonzales of Wapakoneta, OH. Siblings Jesse Rios of Ft Wayne, IN, Ricky Rios of Paulding, OH, Daniel Rios and wife Pam of Tampa, FL, Michael Tapia and wife Shelia of Bedford, VA, Stella Bernal of Ft Wayne, IN, Carmen Galnares and husband David of Adrian, MI, Rosemary Carlisle and Roy Riojas of Van Wert, OH. Grandchildren, are Kaitlin Gonzales, Victor Alvarez, Mercedes Alvarez, Alex Alvarez, Yuri Alvarez, Desiree Perry, Destiny Perry, Santia Cructhfield, Tiffany Barrett ,Ricky Sawmiller, Breannah Sawmiller, Cain Buroker, and adopted family Glen and Regina Sheets of West Virginia who will all miss her dearly.

Ella was one of the most loving and caring people around. There was no such thing as a stranger if you were around her. She enjoyed being engaged in the organization Chained Eagles of Ohio. Ella (Pearl) loved going to Pow wows and traveling with her husband Big Boy (Jim). The thing that brought her most joy in life was having the cleanest house around.

Funeral Services will be conducted at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, OH. Friends and family are welcome to visit Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Unfortunately due to current restrictions the Funeral on Saturday, November 28, 2020 10:30AM will be only immediate family. Masks will be required for both.

Siblings and sons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chained Eagles of Ohio or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and sent to 728 E. Fourth St, Spencerville, Ohio 45887

Condolences can be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com