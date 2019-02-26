HARROD — Ellen Boise age 88, of Harrod and formerly of Lima, passed away 8:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23 at Vancrest of Ada. She was born Oct. 2, 1930 in Lima to the late Eugene Carlton and Gordie Snyder Randall. She married Robert Lee Boise Jan. 30, 1960 and he preceded her in death May 20, 1998.

Ellen was a long-time member of Perry United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening. In her younger years she enjoyed horses.

Survivors include a son Perry (Diana) Boise of Lima, a daughter Connie (Michael) Lautenschlager of Harrod, 4 grandchildren: Amanda (Travis) Thierbach, Whitney (Kurt) Vargo, Jenna Lautenschlager and Mackenzie (Caleb) Thornton, 2 great grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Bob Randall, Harold Randall, Carlton Randall and Evelyn McOwen.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m., Sat. March 2 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The memorial service will follow at 3 with Pastor Jack Duffy officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to The Perry Fire Department Auxiliary or to Putnam County Hospice.