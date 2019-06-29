NEW LONDON, TX. — Ellen (Strawbridge) Young Crites, 81, of New London, TX, passed from this life on June 24, 2019, in Longview, TX. She was born January 1, 1938, in Lima to the late C.E. and Ruth (Wallick) Strawbridge. She worked as an insurance adjuster for Blue Cross in Cincinnati, then at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital after moving to Texas in 1985. She loved travel, and made many trips to Israel, and was a member of New Covenant Church.

Survivors include her son Christian Young of Lima, daughter Tracie Bishop and husband Jim of New London, TX; sister Mary Strawbridge of Lima; grandchildren Nathan Bishop and wife Kaylee of New London, TX and Rachel Bishop Porter and husband Dustin, of Manassas VA. She leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Briana and Adalyn Porter and Remington and Alana Bishop.

There will be a family graveside service on July 12th and 10 a.m. at Shawnee Township Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.