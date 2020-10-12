Ellen Friend

DELPHOS —Ellen L. Friend, 59, of Delphos, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born September 5, 1961, in Lima, OH to Leo and Zita (Rode) Martin; who preceded her in death. Ellen was united in marriage to Stephen Friend March 21, 1988. He survives in Delphos.

She is survived by two daughters, Nichole Friend and Kayla (Caleb) Smith, both of Delphos; three sisters, Laura (Mike) Sawmiller of Spencerville, Lisa ( Lyle) Leis of Lima, and Mary Short of Van Wert; and two sisters-in-law, Linda Martin of Delphos and Kathy Martin of Washington Courthouse.

Ellen is preceded in death by her brothers Jim, Dean, and Phil, an infant brother, Christopher Martin, and a brother-in-law, Roger Short.

Ellen was a 1979 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School. Along with being a homemaker, she worked at Woolworth Restaurant, Lakeview Farms, and retired after working at Speedway where she was in charge of the Speedy Café. She was a member of Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Delphos Eagles Aerie #471. She enjoyed watching romance movies, playing Pogo on the internet, and playing Bingo.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Scott Perry will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be at Harter & Schier Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a charitable contribution to be determined at a later date.

