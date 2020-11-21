NEW KNOXVILLE — Ellen Rose Sager age 90, of New Knoxville, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 6, 1929, in Lima to the late Oscar and Hulda Eichhacker. On March 1, 1952, she married Henry Sager, Jr. who survives in New Knoxville.

Mrs. Sager was a homemaker. After her husband's retirement, they put their talents together and created beautiful crafts. They took their handcrafted items and sold them at craft shows across the country.

Survivors include a daughter - Jane Beatty of Kettlersville, OH; a granddaughter - Tessa Rose (fiancé Matt Ross) Beatty.

She is preceded in death by a daughter - Gale Diane Williams who passed November 20, 2012; and a son-in-law Jim Beatty who passed September 2, 2013, along with 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Her cremated remains will be buried in Buckland Cemetery at a later date.

