1/
Ellen Sager
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW KNOXVILLE — Ellen Rose Sager age 90, of New Knoxville, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 6, 1929, in Lima to the late Oscar and Hulda Eichhacker. On March 1, 1952, she married Henry Sager, Jr. who survives in New Knoxville.

Mrs. Sager was a homemaker. After her husband's retirement, they put their talents together and created beautiful crafts. They took their handcrafted items and sold them at craft shows across the country.

Survivors include a daughter - Jane Beatty of Kettlersville, OH; a granddaughter - Tessa Rose (fiancé Matt Ross) Beatty.

She is preceded in death by a daughter - Gale Diane Williams who passed November 20, 2012; and a son-in-law Jim Beatty who passed September 2, 2013, along with 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Her cremated remains will be buried in Buckland Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved