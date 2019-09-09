LIMA — Ellen M. (Calvert) Wolock, 98, died at 12:10 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her residence in Lima, Ohio. She passed through the gates of heaven to be reunited with God her Creator, her husband, best friend and travel partner, Walter

Ellen was born on August 18, 1921, in Jefferson, Ohio, to the late William Calvert and Wava (Shadley) Calvert. On April 9, 1947, she married Walter Wolock who preceded her in death.

Ellen was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and loved attending Mass there. She was a homemaker and loved gardening. Also, she loved to be the navigator on her travels. She helped take care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, teaching them all how to enjoy life.

She is survived by four daughters, Mary (Gerald) Lee, of Holiday, FL, Amelia Bartz, of Columbus, OH, Paula Wolock, of Lima, OH, and Betty (Terry) Fisher, of Westminster, OH; five grandchildren, Brandy (Lou) Lee-Hartung, Ryan (Courtney) Lee, Yuri Bartz, Kimberley (Dan) Hilty, Teri Ellen Fisher; eight great grandchildren, Jared (Tara) Melson, Miranda Hilty, Wyatt Hilty , Samantha (Kaleb) Vondenhuevel, Savanah Maki, Madison Maki, Charlotte Lee, and Mallori Lee; four great great grandchildren, Lydia, Brooklyn, Cartur, and Declan.

She was preceded in death by her loving grandmother Phebe Calvert whom she admired for the help she gave her as a child; by four brothers, Walter, Leonard, John and William Calvert and her sister, Helen Hauck. Her in-laws Amelia (Arthur) Roush, Anna Teplitzky, John and Stanley Wolock.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 on Thursday, followed by a rosary service on September 12, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church.

Interment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donors Choice or St. Rose Catholic Church, 222 S. West St. Lima, Ohio or St. Joseph Indian School. 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD. 57325 or , P. O. Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com