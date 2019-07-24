LIMA — Elmer Collins, age 89, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:30 AM at his daughter's residence in Elida, Ohio.

He was born on November 17, 1929 in Alger, Ohio to the late Burley and Rosie (Oliver) Collins. On June 9, 1950 Elmer married Erma Lee Stone and she preceded him in death on February 24, 2014.

Elmer retired from Ford Motor Company of Lima in 1973. He was a member of the UAW Local #1219. He was a member of the Lima First Assembly of God Church.

Surviving are his two daughters: Debra Lynn Bryant of Cape Coral, FL and Sondra Kay (Mark) Reed of Elida; a daughter-in-law, Karlotta Collins of Marion; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lee Collins; a grandson, Andrew Ansley; six brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Alger Assembly of God Church with Pastor Mark Andreasen officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Rita's Hospice of Lima. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger