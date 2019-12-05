LIMA — Elmer V. Mault Sr., age 89, passed away November 26, 2019, at 7:30 am, at home with his family.

Elmer was born December 29, 1929 in Lima, OH, to Charles and Mary Mault, both of whom preceded him in death. On August 18, 1951 he married Loretta Lyle Mault who preceded him in death on August 20, 2000.

Elmer was a great man who touched many lives. He was a plumber by trade. He loved NASCAR (Jimmie Johnson) as well as buying cars and fixing them up. In his younger years one of his favorite pastimes was riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He was passionate about helping children. In the past, he and his wife would dress up as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus in order to do charity work for many children's hospitals in San Diego. They would visit sick children and bring gifts. Eventually, he also played Santa in the Lima Mall. Ultimately, family was what meant the most to Elmer. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He took this role to heart and anyone that knew him, knew him as Grandpa.

Survivors include: children; Michael (Lena) Mault, Robert (Brenda) Mault, Elmer Mault Jr., Adella "Diane" (Dennis) Rentfrow, Tina Roehm, Lora (Earl) Napier, and Brenda Mault; grandchildren, Christina (Shane) Reser, Kenneth (Jessica) Mault, and Salicia (Kevin) Moore; great grandchildren, Hailey Reser, Christopher Shockey, and Steven Shockey as well as many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: parents, Charles Mault and Mary Mault; siblings, Leroy Mault, Charles (Ginny) Mault, and Rose (Bob) Steinke; as well as great grandchild, Andrew Shockey.

Services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

A visitation will take place from 8:30 am until 10:30 am immediately prior to the service, also at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

