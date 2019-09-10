LIMA — Elnora Marie Fickel, age 80, was called into the presence of the Lord at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems surrounded by the love of her friends and family.

Elnora was born September 13, 1938 in Lima, OH, to the late Frank A. and Velma I. (Bigelow) Heath Jr. On June 17, 1961 she married Donald K. "Don" Fickel.

Elnora was a 1956 graduate of Elida High School. She had previously worked for her in-laws at the Susie Q and retired from US Plastics. Elnora attended Calvary Bible Church and was known for the love of her Lord, her love for her family and especially her love for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald K. "Don" Fickel of Lima; two sons, David (Paula) Fickel of New Lebanon, Rev. Jerry (Jenny) Fickel of Lima; two daughters, Laura (Tony) Ellerbrock of Starr, SC, Ellen (Michael) Orns of Hudson, IL; ten grandchildren, Elisabeth, Simon and Sarah Fickel, Shea,Casey and Rissa Ellerbrock, Emily Joshua, Ashley and Ethan Orns; two brothers, Ken (Kaye) Heath of Lima, Mike (Janet) Heath of Wooster, three sisters-in-law, Shirley Heath of Winterhaven, FL, Linda Jane Woten of Lima, Jeri Sue Lutman of Toledo, and brother-in-law, John (Joyce) Fickel of Lima.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Bob Heath and a brother-in-law, Thomas (Pat) Fickel.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastors David Stratton and Jerry Fickel will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Dr. Suite 150, Maumee, OH 43537.

