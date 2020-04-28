OTTAWA — Eloise M. Crawfis, 87, of Ottawa died 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Meadows of Leipsic. She was born May 27, 1932 in Van Wert to the late Edgar and Esther (Williams) Burner. On July 1, 1951 she married Charles Crawfis, who survives in Gilboa.

Also surviving are 6 children: Jill (Jon) Hilty of Pandora, Tony (Connie) Crawfis of Ottawa, Cathy (Roy) Hermiller of Pandora, Amy (Steve) Gerten, Ann (Norman) Gerten and Melissa (Al) Maag, all of Leipsic; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; 2 sisters: Eileen Mains of Findlay and Pat Campbell of Whitehouse and a brother: Charles Burner of Fort Myers, FL.

Eloise is preceded in death by a brother, James Burner and a great-grandson, Seth Long.

Eloise was a homemaker and had worked for Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools as both a cook and bus driver. She was a member of Gilboa United Methodist Church, Gilboa and a member of Chapel Belles. She had been a member of the Twig Benders Mother's Club, a 4-H advisor and a member of the Gilboa Women's American Legion Auxiliary.

Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Harman Cemetery, Gilboa with Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist officiating. Friends wishing to pay their respects may pass through the car-port of the LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to the Gilboa United Methodist Church, 102 Franklin Street Gilboa, OH 45875, or to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, 575 Ottawa Street, Suite 3 Ottawa, OH 45875.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.