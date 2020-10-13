Elsie Clingerman

LIMA — Elsie M. Clingerman, 91, passed away at 1:00 am on October 13, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born June 15, 1929, in Lima to Frank M. and Esther (Snearey) Wolfe who preceded her in death. On December 5, 1954, she married Roger E. Clingerman who preceded her in death on October 21, 1993.

Elsie was a former member of Lima Community Church and the Ambassador Sunday School Class. She was a past organist at the 1st Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include a son, David E. (Deb) Clingerman of Elida; Granddaughter, Laura Clingerman Krahn (Eric) of Lima; 3 Great-Grandchildren - Ella, Alicia, Abagail; a Brother-in-law, Virgil Clingerman; a Sister-in-law, Grace Clingerman of Lima; a Niece, Janet (Steve) Schuler of Findlay; 4 Nephews, Charles (Beverlee) Epperson of Lima, Harold John Epperson of Wapakoneta, Jerry (Melva) Clingerman of Abingdon, VA, and Ron (Sue) Clingerman of MI.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Leona (John L.) Epperson; a Sister-in-law, Dora Clingerman.

Friends may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Services will begin at 1:00 pm Friday at Shawnee Chapel with Pastor Lorenzo White officiating with burial to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.