LIMA — Elsie Clara Plikerd, 84, died at 1:03 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Elsie was born on October 6, 1935, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William S. Twining and Zenith Vasel (Jordan) Twining. She married Thomas B. Plikerd; he preceded her in death on January 9, 2017.

Elsie was a graduate of Lima Central high school. She studied nursing for 2 years. She worked as a ward secretary in ICU at Lima Memorial hospital for over 30 years, was a charter member of the Nazarene Church. She was very involved in the church, Ruth Matchett Chapter Missionary president, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, as well as Vacation Bible School, and quilted for the blanket ministry. She made over 100 blankets while quilting for the blanket ministry. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband Tom and family. She kept active in the community volunteering as a Den mother, Brownie leader, and PTA member while her kids were in elementary school. Later in life she traveled to Hawaii and the Bahamas, and went on several cruises. What she loved the most in her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. Her passion was needle point, embroidering and quilting, which she continued to do every day.

She is survived by six children, Kathy (Mark ) Hollinger, of Cridersville, OH, Randell (Julie) Plikerd, Karen (Steve) Allen, Russell (Sue) Plikerd, of Lima, OH, Amy (Michael) Snyder: twelve grandchildren, Aaron W. (Aubrey) Hollinger, Amanda (Brandon Cannaday) Hollinger, Jordan Plikerd, Emma (Alex Gamick) Plikerd, Laura Plikerd, Eric Allen, Rachael (Gleb) Losev, Meagan Plikerd, Claire Plikerd, Chelsie (Geoff Shalstad) Crow, Kayla (Brandon) Knotts and Casey Crow; six great grandchilden; she was one of eleven children.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda K. Plikerd.

