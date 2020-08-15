LIMA — Elsie M. Sims passed away on Tuesday, August 11 at Shawnee Manor.

She was born January 19, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Jennie Luopa who preceded her in death.

On November 13, 1945 she married Alfred Sims.

Elsie was a June 1940 graduate of Schenley High School. She treasured her time in school and stayed connected to classmates for the rest of her life. In 1975 a small group from her class began meeting for lunch in Pittsburgh. The "Lunch Bunch" grew in numbers and continued meeting quarterly until the 1990's.

Elsie worked as a legal secretary after graduating from high school. She was especially proud that her first job was for Robert W. Semenow who was at that time the world authority on real estate law. Elsie later worked as a secretary for Bath Middle School.

Elsie was a proud member of St. Luke Lutheran church since the early 1950's. It was central to her view of the world. She loved people and for many years sent birthday cards to all the members of the church.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Patty Hoover; grandchild, Claire Hoover (Tony Klever); great grandchildren, Aeris and Leo; nieces Debbie (Kevin) Stone of Maryland; Marcia (Roger) Wittenberg of Michigan, Kathy (Bob) Finkbeiner of Michigan; and nephew Don (Martha) Freuden of Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Irma (Don ) Freuden; son-in-law Robert Hoover; sisters-in-law Jean Bailey and Lorena Sims; brothers-in-law Cecil Sims and Dale Bailey; and nieces Linda Taylor and Sonja Reed.

A private service and burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider St. Luke Lutheran Church, 209 W. North Street, Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.