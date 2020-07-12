Elva Smith

VAN WERT — Elva M. Smith, age 97, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert, Ohio.

Elva was born on June 7, 1923 in Painesville, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Faye (Shobe) Duncan. On April 6, 1957, she married her love Clifford David Smith, who preceded her in death on May 8, 2011.

Elva attended the Van Wert Pentecostal Church of God. She enjoyed painting, baking and fishing. Elva dearly loved flowers and watching birds, especially Cardinals. She also loved to listen to Eddie Arnold's music.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Maxine) Smith of Bessemer City, NC; step-daughters: Dianna Bowers and Cathy Martin, both of Delphos; granddaughter, Rose "Rosebud" Smith; step-grandchildren: Theresa (Craig) Wireman, Annastacia (Gary) Limron, Clifford Moneer, Nancy Clay-Martin, Amanda (Mark) Atkinson, Audie Eugene Hall; step-great-grandchildren: Liam Atkinson, Leigh Ann Taylor, Joey Taylor, Amanda Adkins, Justin Moneer, Dustin Moneer, Mark (Beka) Perry; Mathew (Nicole) Limron, Cora Limron, Lucas Clay, MaeLynn Clay, Sebastian Moneer, Marissa Moneer, Clifford Moneer Jr., Issac Moneer, Brayden Moneer and Jace Moneer; and many great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin sister, Velda Peggs; grandchildren: Robert Lee Smith Jr.; step-son-in-law, Rick Martin; and step-grandchild, Thomas Allen Moneer.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

