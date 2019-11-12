VAUGHNSVILLE — Emerson L. Diller, 94 years, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. He was born November 10, 1925, in Rawson, to Waldo and Mary A. (Zimmerman) Diller. They both preceded him in death.

On August 27, 1949, he married Helen L. Stephens, who preceded him in death on December 30, 2014.

Emerson is survived by three sons: Stephen (Teresa) Diller of Vaughnsville, Donald (Jill) Diller of Leipsic and Timothy J. (Diana) Diller of Vaughnsville; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and two brothers: Erold R. (Geneva) Diller of Indianapolis, IN and Paul E. (Marilyn) Diller of Lima.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Diller.

Emerson was a member of the Ebenezer Mennonite Church. Emerson retired from the Ex-Cell-O Corporation, Bluffton. He was a life long farmer. Emerson was a WWII veteran, serving in the U. S. Navy, stationed in the North Pacific.

Services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, with Pastors Dick Potter and Jim King co-officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughnsville Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 pm , Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

The family extends a special "thank you" to the Hilty Memorial Home Nursing Staff and also the Ebenezer Mennonite Church Ministerial Staff.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora; Lima Rescue Mission or the Ebenezer Mennonite Church Missions Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com