LIMA — Emily S. Lee, 59, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, OH. Emily was born on June 8, 1960, in Lima, OH.

Emily worked in the office of United Telephone in Lima and also Mansfield. She was a member of Trinity Friends in Van Wert and was formerly a member of Pike Mennonite Church.

She is survived by her brother Jake (Melanie) Lee of Wapakoneta and niece Brandi Fahncke. She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence E. Lee and mother Naomi Lee.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio; followed by a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Chaplain Joe Hartman will officiate. Burial will follow Monday at Pike Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .