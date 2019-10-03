OTTAWA — Emma I. Gustwiller, 90, of Ottawa died 6:50 a.m. October 2, 2019 at Putnam Heritage, Ottawa. Emma was born January 6, 1929 to Freida (Fricki) Alterkruse. On September 30, 1950 she married Melvin "Pete" Gustwiller, he preceded her in death October 14, 1987.

Survivors include seven children: Mary (Jerry) Brickner of Ottawa, Kenny Gustwiller of New Bavaria, Pat (Jeff) Turner of Norman, OK, Steve (Colleen) Gustwiller of Tulsa, OK, Joe (Kathie) Gustwiller of Harvest, AL, Rosie (Lonnie) Schreiber of Continental, Bernice (John) Burgei of Ottawa; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Brinck of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Marie Gustwiller of New Bavaria.

Emma was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Gustwiller; a grandson, Matthew Brickner; two sisters: Elsa Howard and Clara Norris; and a brother, Henry Papenhausen.

She was a charter member of New Bavaria Auxiliary,a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

Funeral service will begin 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Bavaria. Visitation will be Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Capitol Campaign.

