ADA — Emma J. Spradlin, 102, died October 15, 2020, at Vancrest of Ada.

Private family services will be held with Rev. Donald Webb officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.