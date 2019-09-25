LIMA — Emma "Jane" Meyers Kilpatrick, age 80, who was born in Lima, Ohio on September 15, 1939 passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kay Kilpatrick; mother, Arreta Meyers; father, Ortiz Meyers; and son, Brian Kilpatrick. She is survived by her sister, Doris Jean Sites; three sons, James (Carla) Kilpatrick, Gregory Wayne Kilpatrick, and Todd (Lori) Kilpatrick; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Ann) Kilpatrick, Jessica (Jason) Casey, Tyler (Tricia) Kilpatrick, Clay Kilpatrick, Ashley Kilpatrick, Lauren Kilpatrick, Abigail Kilpatrick, and Victoria Kilpatrick. Jane was blessed with five great grandchildren, Kinsley and Kennedy Casey, Faye Kilpatrick, Caleb Kilpatrick, and Charlee Postle. She also had nieces, nephews, and friends that filled her days with joy. After raising her boys, she worked for General Dynamics for the majority of her career. She was a certified nursing assistant at Shawnee Manor and volunteered at Lima Memorial Hospital in a family support role. She was active with her retirement group which would sing at nursing homes, and participated in senior Olympics in swimming competition multiple years. In 2012, she left Lima and became part of the Avondale community in Dublin, Ohio where she enjoyed multiple excursions with that group. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3:00 until time of service at 5:00 PM. Pastor Nathan Custer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kobacker House of Columbus, National , or the .