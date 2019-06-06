CRIDERSVILLE — Emma Jean Burtchin McCain, age 90 of Cridersville, passed at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville. She was born April 6, 1929 in York Center, Ohio to the late Rev. J. Lee and Lula Grace Baber Burtchin.

She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1947. On June 5th 1948 she married Gail D. McCain who died June 1, 2002. She was a member of the Bethleham Christian Union Church in Buckland where she was active in the music department, singing, and playing the piano for many years.

Survivors include a son - Gregory (Becky) McCain of Findlay; a daughter - Valerie (Steve) Plaskett of Lima; 4 grandchildren - Paul McCain, Heather (Zach) Hoosier, Sarah (Jay) Lenhart, Emily Plaskett; 4 great grandchildren - Alyssa, Kenadi, Charli, Talon, Mia; a sister-in-law - Joyce Brown of South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by a sister - Gladys McConnell; 2 brothers - Clyde Burtchin and Robert (Martha) Burtchin; a daughter-in-law - Carol McCain.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Kent Place will officiate. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday and a hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethleham Christian Union Church.