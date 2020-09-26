LIMA —Emmett L. Richards, age 88, passed away September 24, 2020, at 1:24 am, surrounded by his family at his residence.

Emmett was born May 1, 1932 in Quincy, WV, to David and Ida (White) Richards, both of whom preceded him in death. On June 24, 1955 he married Norma "Bernice" Bowman Richards who survives in Lima. He worked at Ford for many years as a tool maker, where he eventually retired. He was a member of Stewart Road Church of God where he made many lasting friendships. He loved the outdoors, especially when he was hunting and fishing. He was very handy and he found great joy in woodworking and working on Ford Tractors. Above all else, Emmett loved his family, friends, and his beloved wife, Bernice. He was an exceptional man, and will be dearly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: wife; Norma "Bernice" Richards; sons and daughters; Terry L. (Sue) Richards, Tim (Janey) Richards, Vicky (Steve) Gossard, and Angie (Jason Watt) Richards; brother, Jennings P. Richards; grandchildren, Randy (Jenelle) Gossard, Stephanie (Troy Burkholder) Gossard, Melanie (Brian) Page, Andrea Richards, Andrew (Jennifer) Richards; as well as great-granchildren, Garrett Habegger, Caden Habegger, Ava Gossard, Cole Gossard, Mitchell Campbell, Marcus Campbell, Layton Campbell, Gabbie Page, Kyndal Gottfried, and Amelia Richards.

Preceded in death by: parents, David and Ida Richards; as well as siblings, Bill Richards, Thelma Drake, Sister, Naomi Crouse, and Mary Raines.

A funeral Service will take place on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel.

Reverend Edward Jarrell will officiate the service.

Burial will be in Ward Cemetery immediately following the service.

Visitation will take place immediately prior to the service from 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m., also at the Eastside Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice.

