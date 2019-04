LIMA — Eric J. Nolte, 35, died April 28, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose Catholic Church. Fathers David M. Ross and Kent Kauffman will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery Mausoleum.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, where services are incomplete.