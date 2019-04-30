LIMA — Eric J. Nolte, 35, of Lima passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, while doing what he loved, walking his dog Duke, with his friend Mike Glazier.

He was born on January 31, 1984, in Lima to Edward T. and Maria (Potter) Nolte, who survive in Lima. On June 15, 2013, he married Jenna M. Johnston, who survives in Lima.

Eric was a 2002 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He continued his education at Rhodes State College, where he received his Associate Degree in X-Ray Technology in 2012. He was employed as an X-Ray Technologist at St. Rita's Medical Center. He had previously been employed at Barry Electronics.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing and vacationing in Florida. He loved coaching his kid's sports teams and his Dodge Charger. He was a Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State fan. Eric was an extraordinary husband, father and son, who loved 100 %.

Eric was a passionate, gentle and kind person who didn't know a stranger and was willing to help anyone. He left a memory stamp on everyone he touched.

Surviving are his wife Jenna Nolte and his children Hayden and Madalynn; his maternal grandfather Richard Potter of Lima; his in-laws Dawn (Mike) Iiames and Kenny (Kriss Reynolds) Johnston, both of Lima; his grandmother-in-law Barbara Schroeder of Lima; his brothers Matt and Jared Nolte, both of Lima; his brother-in-law Nick (Morgan Shobe) Reynolds of Lima; his sisters-in-law Chelsea (Ethan) Bowers, Terra Beachy, Michelle (Jesse) Guerrero and Jessica (Jimmy) Doyle, all of Lima; his nieces and nephews Annika, Breanna, Dalton, Cooper, Clayton, Cutler and two on the way; his god daughter Olivia Owens; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Donald T (Helen Louise) Nolte, Sr.; his maternal grandmother Janet Potter; his close friend Nick Burden; his uncles Karl M. and John C. Nolte; his grandmother-in-law Doris Johnston; his dog Harlem (Before Duke)

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 and from 2: 00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where a parish wake service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, with Father David M. Ross and Fr. Kent Kaufman officiating.

Entombment will immediately follow the mass in Gethsemani Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to a fund that will be established for his children's education.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com