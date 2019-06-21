DELPHOS — Eric Paul Odenweller, 47, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

He was born November 8, 1971, in Lima, to David Odenweller and Shirley (Menke) Odenweller.

Eric is survived by his father, David (Barbara) Odenweller of Delphos; his mother, Shirley Renee (Menke) Odenweller of Columbus. He had been married to Angie (Plumpe) Ireton, who survives in Ottawa. He is also survived by a son, Kyle Odenweller of Ottawa; a daughter, Alyssa Odenweller of Columbus; a brother, Kurt Odenweller of Ottoville; three sisters, Heather Odenweller and Alana (Scott) Vogel, both of Columbus, and Kayla Odenweller of Findlay; and a step-sister, Tammy Sidle of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Ruth Menke; and his paternal grandparents, Bob and Jane Odenweller.

Eric graduated from Delphos Jefferson. He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. If you needed Eric he was always there, never late for anything. You could always count on Eric. He was employed at Eagle Print, Delphos.

A celebration of Eric's life will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. before the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are in benevolence of his children, Kyle and Alyssa. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.