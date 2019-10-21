CRIDERSVILLE — Eric W. Pierson age 60 of Cridersville and formerly of Sidney and Springfield passed away peacefully 10:05 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 11, 1959 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Addison and Lillian Joyce Good Pierson. He married Becky Bayliff and she survives in Cridersville.

Additional survivors include children Kristi M. (Jason) Dillon of West Liberty and Deric D. Wise of London; 6 grandchildren: Ryan (Liz), Megan, Jimmy, Torry, DJ and Keightlyn; siblings: Keith (Linda Hurley) Pierson of Belle Center and Brenda Burlile of Springfield, several nieces and nephews father-in-law John Bayliff and step daughter Lynsey (Dom) Knepper.

He was preceded in death by a brother Craig Pierson and mother-in-law Cindy Bayliff.

Early in his career Eric was an aerospace machinist at Speco for over a decade and precision stamping at Vernay Labs, owning and operating Arisen Tobacco, Perry Township Superintendent where he greatly enjoyed his years taking care of Cedar Point Cemetery. He had been in maintenance at Wyngate Nursing Home and most recently working for Auglaize County Sanitation. Eric attended Cridersville United Methodist Church enjoyed cooking, gardening, investigating herbal remedies and taking drives in his Miata. He loved being with his family and staying in touch.

A gathering will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the food pantry of your choice or to and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com