PICKERINGTON — Eric Tremayne Spivey, age 47, passed from this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at approximately 4pm in Pickerington, Ohio.

Eric made his grand entrance into life on Monday, December 18, 1972 weighing in at 8 lbs. 3 oz. Eric was born to the union of Robert L. and Geraldine (Amerson) Spivey. Eric was a unique and special child to his parents and all that came in contact with him. He was truly a blessing!! To those born on December 18 he would call them his special "December Babies".

Eric graduated from Lima Senior High School in May 1991. In 1995, after graduating, he attended Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. He obtained a Bachelor's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He also went on to acquire his Professional Engineering (PE) license. After graduation, Eric was employed by D.L. Steiner, Inc., Lima, Ohio.

Eric moved to Columbus, Ohio in 2005 and was hired by High-Voltage Maintenance (now Vertiv). Eric came full circle and returned to work at D.L. Steiner, Inc. in 2019.

Eric married the love of his life Mary Teresa Perdue on October 23, 2008. Eric and Teresa exchanged wedding vows on the beautiful island of Ocho Rios, Jamaica. They shared their beautiful home with two precious pups name Ava and Miles (who were more like children) that received all the benefits and love and care…including being VERY spoiled by Eric who they adored. Eric was Godfather to many children that he loved and treated like his own.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Spivey; maternal grandparents, Reverend Major and Rosa Bell (Flemon) Amerson, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Sammy (Mcguire) Spivey, Sr.; and to four aunts and one uncle.

Eric leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Mary Spivey; mother, Geraldine Spivey; sister, Ericka S. Spivey (Lima, Ohio); God Sister, Andrea Amerson (New Albany, Ohio); special cousin/sister, Regina Hall (Pataskala, Ohio); special nieces, Ti'ara Spivey and Ti'ana Spivey (Lima, Ohio); five aunts, eight uncles, and a host of wonderful cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Ministry of Comfort was entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43211.