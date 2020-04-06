COLUMBUS GROVE — Erin Lynn Taylor-Donaldson, 27, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Rita's Ambulatory Care Center, Glandorf.

She was born November 14, 1992, in Bluffton, to John Taylor and Renee (Donaldson) Pitney. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Columbus Grove.

Erin is survived by her longtime companion, T.J. Harriger; one son, Kaylum Harriger; three daughters, Amya Elston, Nikyah and Zariah Harriger; four brothers, Ethan Yinger, Conner and Kidd Pitney and Bill Ridinger; her grandmother, Deb Donaldson; her stepdad, Lee Pitney and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, T.J.; her grandpa, Tedd Donaldson; great grandparents, Owen and Jo Ann Donaldson and Jim and Helen Bonnell.

Erin was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School. She had worked at Denny's in Beaverdam. Erin enjoyed playing "dress up" with her girls and spending time with family and friends. Her smile and contagious laugh, has touched a lot of hearts.

Family and friends may call from 3:00-6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Erin, go online to harrtmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.

Funeral Services will begin following visitation at 6:00 pm. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A Celebration of Life and burial will be at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Erin Donaldson Children's Fund in care of The Union Bank Company.