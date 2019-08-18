COLUMBUS GROVE —Erma Callahan, 76, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Meadows of Kalida. She was born September 13, 1942, in Lima, to Doll and Daisy (McVicker) Boedicker. They both preceded her in death.

On May 16, 1970, she married Jack C. Callahan, who preceded on December 27, 2014.

Erma is survived by two daughters: Jill Duling and Bonnie (Troy) McCluer, both of Columbus Grove; eight grandchildren: Kelsey (Spencer) Wolfe, Dustin, Keri, Sydney, Amber, Macy, Carlee and Logan; three brothers: Bernie (Irene) Boedicker, Gale Boedicker and Gary (Pam) Boedicker all of Lima along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother: Lee Boedicker and her sister in-law: Linda Boedicker.

Erma was a graduate of Lima Senior High School, class of 1960. She had worked for the City Loan Company, formerly in Lima; then for the Village of Columbus Grove as the tax administrator, and she retired from Chief's Supermarket formerly County Market.

She and her husband Jack, enjoyed traveling throughout the country going on vacations and attending many sporting events. Erma had also enjoyed tutoring Columbus Grove students, K thru 3rd grade. Following her grandchildren's various activities and being with her family was always her major joy in life.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Ryan Benroth will officiate with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 3:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Grove Local Schools Library, 102 West Cross Street, Columbus Grove, Ohio 45830.

