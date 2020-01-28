FORK RIDGE, Ten.. — Erma Norton Harper went to be with the Lord January 9, 2020. She was born March 26, 1940 in Fork Ridge, TN.

She was retired from Allen County Juvenile Detention Center as a counselor, served in the US Air Force and was an accomplished author.

Erma is survived by 3 children, Shelly (Magnus) Lundin of Broomfield, CO, Dan (Jessica) Harper of Vero Beach, FL, Julie (Ed) Alkire of Toledo, OH; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; Special friends and family Kay Venturella of Lima, Jo Anderson of AZ, Jenny Fischer of TX and Opal Ballew of TN.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be missed by many family and friends.

She will be laid to rest in Fork Ridge, TN.