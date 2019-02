CELINA — Erma Klosterman, 90, died at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 27, 2019, at Gardens of Celina.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina. Fathers Vince Wirtner, Louie Schmit and Franklin Rayappa will officiate. Burial will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at Cisco Funeral Home.