BELLEFONTAINE — Ernest E. Dudgeon, 79, passed away Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019, at Green Hills Care Center. He was born at home in Grover Hill, Ohio on June 22, 1939, to the late Melvin and Beulah (Rice) Dudgeon.​

​​​​Ernie worked for many years as a machinist at Rockwell and Detroit Aluminum & Brass, and later as a welder for tractor implements. Ernest served in the US Army Reserves. He enjoyed remote control airplanes and was an NRA member.​

Ernie is survived by his children: Eric Dudgeon of Bellefontaine, Dawn Dudgeon of Dayton, Wendy Snook of Galloway, and Lance Dudgeon of Sidney; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchild; 7 siblings: Margaret Bible of East Liberty, Carol Howard of Lima, Barbara (Marcus) Barnette of Bluffton, Larry Dudgeon of Bluffton, Paul (Bonnie) Dudgeon of Ada, Harold (Jo Ellen) Dudgeon of Lacey, Washington, and Michael Dudgeon of Ada; and numerous nieces and nephews.​ He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law Dallas Howard, brother in law Elmer Bible, sister-in-law Annetta (Haubegger) Dudgeon, and sister in law Linda (Tarr) Dudgeon.

The family will be holding services at a later date.​

