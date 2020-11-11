LIMA — Ernest Lee Walters, age 68, passed away November 11, 2020, at 12:40 am, at the Lima Convalescent Home. Ernest was born December 14, 1951, in Kenton, OH, to Bert and Ella (Jones) Walters who preceded him in death. His father survives in Texas and his mother preceded him in death. On September 10, 1978, he married Tammy S. (Zimmerman) Walters who survives in Lima.

Ernest had attended USV High School. He was a 20 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm retiring in 1994 with a rank of Tech. Sgt. Once he retired he worked at Allen County Corrections for 7 years as a security guard and then most recently was the business manager with the American Legion Post #96. He loved watching old western movies and playing on the computer. Ernest was a 19 year survivor of lung cancer.

In addition to his wife and father, Ernest is survived by his children: Ernest Lee (Teresa) Walters II of Celina, OH, Zachary Lee (Jessica) Walters of Lima, OH and Angie Walters of Alger, OH, 7 grandchildren: Nick, Hunter, Braidey, Natalie, Mylee, Kaleb and Luna, 5 siblings: Gary (Karen) Walters, Ralph (Cathy) Bowermaster, Wes (Barbara) Walters all of TX, Robert Bowermaster of Ada, OH and Ethel Puckett of FL. He was preceded in death by a sister in-law, Caroline Bowermaster and a brother in-law, Don Puckett.

There will be a funeral service held at Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Military honors will be provided by the VFW #1275 and the U.S. Air Force.

Friends may call on Saturday from 1-3 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Food Pantry or the Wounded Warrior Project

