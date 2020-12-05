LIMA — Ernesto Gonzalez Aleman, age 80, of Lima, passed away at 4:32 pm on December 3, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Garza Valdez, Tamaulipas, Mexico on November 7, 1940, to Victoria Aleman Ramos de González and Everardo Gonzalez Gonzalez.

Ernesto immigrated to America in 1976 in search of more opportunities and the American Dream. On May 29, 1980, he married the love and light of his life, Robynn Lorraine Gay, who survives.

Ernesto retired as a welder from Letters International Inc. in 2000. He was a member of St. Charles Church. He enjoyed cooking, the outdoors and nature, and had a green thumb. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, caring for his plants, his fish, and his beloved bird, Linda. His greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was his family. Ernesto especially loved being a grandpa, or Papí, as his grandchildren called him.

He is survived by six daughters, Cassandra (Chip) Pangle, Jessica Jordan (Kenny Brown), Victoria Gonzalez (Jason Deal), Rebecca (Bradley) Steeg, Kimberly Gonzalez, Marisol Gonzalez, and his only son, Ernesto J. Gonzalez; 12 grandchildren Ashlin (Cole) Mace, Miguel Gonzalez-Jordan, Carlyn Pangle, Isabela Gonzalez-Fisher, Avery Brown, Selena Gonzalez-Jordan, Jarrin Pangle, Kamden Roediger, Jonathan Pangle, Jobe Pangle, Tripp Brown, and Bradley "SJ" Steeg; a great-grandchild Raighlynn Mace and another expected soon; two sisters Maria Emma González Alemán (José Luis Cerda Rodriguez), Maria Guadalupe González Aleman (José Ángel Pineda Valdez), a brother Gualberto de la Fuente (Maria Trujillo), his closet cousin Lucas (Blanca) Aleman; and five exchange-student children, Antoine Lefakis of France, Enrico Perissinotto of Italy, Chiao "Joe" Chen of Taiwan, Samantha Bondi of Italy and Vicki Jiao of China; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Maria Rebecca González Aleman de Cabrera.

Services will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 am-12:30 pm. A private service will follow the visitation due to COVID19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home.

Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page.