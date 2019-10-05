LIMA — Ernie P. "Pappy" Bolinger, 89, of Lima passed away 4:00 p.m., Fri. Oct. 4, 2019, at Shawnee Manor with his wife at his side. He was born in Indiana, June 2, 1930, the son of Ralph P. & Gladys (Lautzenheiser) Bolinger, who preceded him in death. In 1949, he married Barbara Grandy, and she died in 1983. Then on Jan. 3, 1985, he married Lora D. Miller Savidge, and she survives.

Other survivors include, children, Karon (Dennis) Core, Kossuth; Sharon (Tom) Shobe, Spencerville; Hope Dawson, Wapakoneta; David (Jan) Bolinger, Spencerville; Donald (Laura) Bolinger, Spencerville; Brad Savidge, Lima; and Shane Savidge, Lima; 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, & 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Darrell Bolinger, a great-granddaughter, Heaven Bolinger, 2 brothers, Carl & Vern Bolinger, and a sister, Grace Taylor.

Ernie retired from the Ford Motor Co., Lima Engine Plant after over 30 years of service. He attended Rockford High School. He was an active member of the Spencerville Church of the

Nazarene, where he served as a trustee and a Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of

the Ford Retirees Club. Ernie enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and hunting.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tues. Oct. 8, 2019, at the Spencerville Church of the Nazarene, with Revs. Curtis Randolph, Darrell Potts and Tom Shobe officiating. Burial is to follow in the Spencerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m., Mon. Oct 7, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, and 1 hr. prior to the service, Tues. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Spencerville Church of the Nazarene or the charity of the donors' choice. Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]