LIMA — Mr. Errol Melbourne Remy, age 86, passed from this life Jan. 7, 2020 at approximately 4:25 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

Home Going Services will be held Jan 17, 2020, at non Philippian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Henderson, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday at Jones-Clark Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.