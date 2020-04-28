FINDLAY — Erroll R. Browne, 79 of Findlay passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at The Meadows of Leipsic. He was born on September 30, 1940, in Findlay to the late Joseph R. and Ethel Mae (Miles) Browne. He married Darlene A. DeWitt on August 17, 1963, and she preceded him in death on July 31, 2016.

Erroll is survived by his daughters: Amy (Duane) Jernigan of The Woodlands, TX and Angela (Darrell) Walther of Leipsic; beloved grandchildren: Nadia Jernigan, Madeline and Jacob Walther; brothers: James (Janet) Browne of Findlay, Paul (Betty) Browne of Lakeland, FL, Joseph (Ruth) Browne of Findlay and Martin (Mary) Browne of Findlay.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerrold Browne; and sisters: Lenora Shafer and Dora Snodgrass.

Erroll retired from teaching after 32 years with Findlay City Schools. He was a man of strong faith and enjoyed tinkering with various home projects.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held in Knollcrest Gardens, east of Findlay. Arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.