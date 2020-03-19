CAIRO —Esther Eckenwiler, 91, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hilty Memorial Home. She was born November 29, 1928, in Cairo, Ohio, to Stanley R. and Rosalda (King) Miller, Sr.. They both preceded her in death.

On June 27, 1947, she married Waldo Lynn Eckenwiler, and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2010.

Esther is survived by two daughters, Lynda (Mike) Cross and Laura Cole, both of Cairo; six grandchildren, Brian (Shelia) Cross, Kenneth Cross, Benjamin Cross, Angela Dunifon, Allison (Flavel) VanPelt and Amanda (Nate) Baird; nine great grandchildren; one brother, Walter T. Miller, two sisters in-law, Doris Miller and Sue Hefner and one brother in-law, John Eckenwiler.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Stanley "Roger" Miller, Jr.; one infant sister, Harriet Miller; one grandson, Matthew Cross; sisters in-law, Sally Eckenwiler Dunahay and LaDonna Miller; and brothers in-law, Howard and Vernon Eckenwiler.

Esther was a life member of the Cairo United Methodist Church and the Women's Society. She was a life long farmer's wife, working right along side of her husband on the family farm. She was also the primary care giver for her parents, husband and the extended family. Esther was the best "Mom" ever and was loved by all who knew her.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020,

at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate with burial to follow in Cairo Eastside Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00-8:00pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020, and one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the funeral home. The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Esther.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hilty Memorial Home for the love and care that they gave their mother.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cairo United Methodist Church or the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department.

