VAN WERT — Esther M. Ley, 100, of Van Wert, Ohio, went to be with her Lord at 8:11 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 10, 1919 to Clifford Wilson Summersett and Hazel Ruth (Pollock) Summersett in Middle Point, Ohio, both of whom preceded her in death.

On March 22, 1941 Ester married the love of her life, Watson N. Lay, who also preceded her in death in 2011.

Survivors include a son, Dr. John C. Ley (Vicki) of Tubac, Arizonia, and a daughter, Ruth Ann (Jack) Boley of Van Wert, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dr. Brian C. Ley of Denver, Colorado, Michael (Naomi) Ley of Paris, France, Amy J. Boley of Lima, Ohio, and Greg (Arleen) Boley of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; eight great grandchildren, Caden Ley, Jacqueline Ley, London Ley, Bode Ley, Elleanna Ley, Evelyn Ley, Courtney Boley, and Andrew Boley; a great great granddaughter, Kali Boley Bender; and a sister, Leah Ries. She was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Summersett.

Esther was previously a member of the Middle Point Methodist Church, where she played the organ for many years, taught Sunday School and was leader of youth groups. She was a vital member in the Women's Society of Christian Service, was president of the District Society, the Northwest Society and was given a lifetime membership for her service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, where she continued her dedication to God's work in the Women's Society and Mission Outreach in both local and international fields.

She enjoyed working for Church Women United and the YWCA, where she worked on a committee to help get the new County Home built. Esther was an artist and a long-time member of the Wassenberg Art Center, where she served several terms as president of the board.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Van Wert, Ohio, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating.

Interment will be in the Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's memory may be sent to First United Methodist Church for missions or to the donor's choice .

To share in Esther's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Funeral arrangements are by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.