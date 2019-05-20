LIMA — Esther M. Wein, 78, died at 5:17 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Esther was born on August 13, 1940, in Spencerville, Ohio, to the late Francis "Ed" Wein and Sadie E. (Engard) Wein.

Esther graduated from Spencerville High School, Spencerville, Ohio and from UNOH, Lima, Ohio, with an Associate Degree in Accounting. She worked for Lima Telephone Company (Sprint Telephone Co.) for 31 years, working in the Engineering Department as a Secretary, in Right of Way Engineering for 17 counties in northwest Ohio, and for the Superintendent for 17 years. She retired from Sprint. She was a member of the Eagles Aerie #370, of Lima, Ohio. She belonged to the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene. She volunteered with the church and went on various missions with the church, both local and foreign. She enjoyed traveling (visiting 45 states and 8 foreign countries), golfing (in leagues), and bowling (in many leagues). She volunteered for many organizations.

She is survived by two brothers, Paul (Elsie) Wein and Robert (Jan) Wein, five nephews, Dennis Wein, Mike Fought, Paul Fought, Doug Wein and Greg Wein; three nieces, Jerri Hill, Debbie Wein and Barbara Fought-Appis, a "little sister" Heather (Matt) Bracy, and their children, Ayden and Carson, and her loving companion "Pugz".

She was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Wein and two sister, Frances Fought, and Ruth Benson.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on at the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene, 2945 N. Cole, Lima, OH 45801. Pastor Doug Boquist will officiate.

Interment of ashes will be in Spencerville Cemetery, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

