LIMA — Ethel Stoner passed away the morning of September 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Ethel was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gale. Ethel was also preceded in death by her cherished sisters, Pauline, Ardella and Stella as well as her parents, brother-in-laws, many other dear relatives and pets.

Ethel leaves behind the person she loved most, her precious son Ronnie. Ethel also leaves behind her sisters Louraine and Cenora as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends that all called her "Aunt Ethel" Ethel was a friend to all who knew her. She was kind and generous and always helping others. She was sharp as a tack and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed fussing at us to keep us all on track. She was a shoulder to lean on when times were tough and she was a friend to confide in when advice was needed. She loved to read and watch TV and she kept up to date on all the latest and greatest things happening around the world. She was a great one to share a gossiping story with as she often did with her nieces. She was a card shark that somehow always managed to win a fun game of euchre and she did so with tremendous laughter for everyone. She loved her little dog, Muffin as she had loved and cared for many pets in her lifetime.

Ethel taught us all to be generous and kind, love our pets, enjoy conversation, poke fun at each other and help others as often as we can. We were all blessed to have Ethel in our life. She will be missed every time we tell a great story, watch a sad movie, enjoy a game of cards or spend time with our loved ones. She meant so much to so many.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Dave Stanford to officiate the service. Burial will be in Salem Westminster following the service.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.