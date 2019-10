WAPAKONETA — Etta Mae Gross, age 89 of rural Wapakoneta, passed at 9:10 a.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be give to the .

